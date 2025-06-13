India News | Only a Full Investigation into Plane Crash Would Determine Cause of Accident: Experts

Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. Aviation industry experts on Friday said only a full investigation into the London-bound Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad would determine the cause of the accident and people should wait for the proper investigation to conclude.

Agency News PTI| Jun 13, 2025 06:02 PM IST
A+
A-
India News | Only a Full Investigation into Plane Crash Would Determine Cause of Accident: Experts

Mumbai, Jun 13 (PTI) Aviation industry experts on Friday said only a full investigation into the London-bound Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad would determine the cause of the accident and people should wait for the proper investigation to conclude.

The London-bound Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft carrying 242

  • Viral
    Funny Dad Jokes For Father's Day 2025: Hilarious Memes, ROFL Puns, GIFs and One-Liners That Will Make the 'King of Dad Jokes' Proud Funny Dad Jokes For Father's Day 2025: Hilarious Memes, ROFL Puns, GIFs and One-Liners That Will Make the 'King of Dad Jokes' Proud
  • Festivals
    Puri Jagannath Rath Yatra 2025 Legend: Understanding the Sacred Origins and Historical Significance of Odisha's Grand Chariot Festival Puri Jagannath Rath Yatra 2025 Legend: Understanding the Sacred Origins and Historical Significance of Odisha's Grand Chariot Festival
  • Videos
    Air India Plane Crash: PM Narendra Modi Meets Lone Survivor, Injured Victims After Visiting Crash Site in Ahmedabad; Heart-Breaking Stories Emerge Air India Plane Crash: PM Narendra Modi Meets Lone Survivor, Injured Victims After Visiting Crash Site in Ahmedabad; Heart-Breaking Stories Emerge
    • Close
    Search

    India News | Only a Full Investigation into Plane Crash Would Determine Cause of Accident: Experts

    Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. Aviation industry experts on Friday said only a full investigation into the London-bound Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad would determine the cause of the accident and people should wait for the proper investigation to conclude.

    Agency News PTI| Jun 13, 2025 06:02 PM IST
    A+
    A-
    India News | Only a Full Investigation into Plane Crash Would Determine Cause of Accident: Experts

    Mumbai, Jun 13 (PTI) Aviation industry experts on Friday said only a full investigation into the London-bound Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad would determine the cause of the accident and people should wait for the proper investigation to conclude.

    The London-bound Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft carrying 242 persons on board crashed into a medical college complex and burst into a ball of fire moments after take-off from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport on Thursday, killing 241 of the 242 people onboard in one of the country's worst air disasters. Air India is owned by Tata Group.

    Also Read | Gold Rate Today, June 13, 2025: Gold Rallies INR 2,200 to INR 1.01 Lakh Per 10 gm as Tensions in Middle East Escalate After Israel's Military Strike on Iran.

    "If you look at the Dreamliner's history, notwithstanding controversies and various technical aspects in the past, it has served the aviation industry well. This is the first instance of a Dreamliner aircraft being involved in an accident," said Jitendra Bhargava, former executive director of Air India.

    Every time or whenever an accident takes place, the standing operating procedures come in and this accident is not an exception, he said, adding, "Yes, the accident took place, but why it took place will need a full investigation".

    Also Read | Dhubri Communal Tensions: Himanta Biswa Sarma Orders Shoot at Sight After Communal Unrest Over Cow Head at Hanuman Mandir (Watch Video).

    "But as far as the cause of the accident is concerned, I'm very clear. I'm not going to hazard a guess or speculate that it could have possibly been a bird hit or it could have been because of a technical issue or a pilot or anything. Let's wait for the proper investigation, objective investigation to conclude."

    "So, my suggestion as an airline industry person has been that we must logically wait for the investigation to conclude and they come up with a clear thing," he stated.

    Calling the accident "unfortunate", Sarosh Damania of Sarosh Damania and Co., said that at the time of takeoff itself, the aircraft had descended and crashed. "Now, as far as the flaps or engine is concerned, till we don't get the correct investigation report, we cannot speculate on it much".

    From the black box data, we should be able to know what was wrong with the aircraft, as the Boeing 787 aircraft is a pretty modern-age aircraft, which comes equipped with a lot of sensors, machinery and automation apart from the pilot's input, Damania said.

    "So, there are a lot of things which could have gone wrong in terms of technicalities or in terms of flap or engine controls is concerned. So, we have to await the investigation report on the black box, and whatever we get out of the black box recording, the data will tell us what actually transpired and what was the actual cause of the crash," he stated.

    (This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

    Tags:
    You might also like
    Agency News PTI| Jun 13, 2025 06:02 PM IST
    A+
    A-
    India News | Only a Full Investigation into Plane Crash Would Determine Cause of Accident: Experts

    Mumbai, Jun 13 (PTI) Aviation industry experts on Friday said only a full investigation into the London-bound Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad would determine the cause of the accident and people should wait for the proper investigation to conclude.

    The London-bound Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft carrying 242 persons on board crashed into a medical college complex and burst into a ball of fire moments after take-off from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport on Thursday, killing 241 of the 242 people onboard in one of the country's worst air disasters. Air India is owned by Tata Group.

    Also Read | Gold Rate Today, June 13, 2025: Gold Rallies INR 2,200 to INR 1.01 Lakh Per 10 gm as Tensions in Middle East Escalate After Israel's Military Strike on Iran.

    "If you look at the Dreamliner's history, notwithstanding controversies and various technical aspects in the past, it has served the aviation industry well. This is the first instance of a Dreamliner aircraft being involved in an accident," said Jitendra Bhargava, former executive director of Air India.

    Every time or whenever an accident takes place, the standing operating procedures come in and this accident is not an exception, he said, adding, "Yes, the accident took place, but why it took place will need a full investigation".

    Also Read | Dhubri Communal Tensions: Himanta Biswa Sarma Orders Shoot at Sight After Communal Unrest Over Cow Head at Hanuman Mandir (Watch Video).

    "But as far as the cause of the accident is concerned, I'm very clear. I'm not going to hazard a guess or speculate that it could have possibly been a bird hit or it could have been because of a technical issue or a pilot or anything. Let's wait for the proper investigation, objective investigation to conclude."

    "So, my suggestion as an airline industry person has been that we must logically wait for the investigation to conclude and they come up with a clear thing," he stated.

    Calling the accident "unfortunate", Sarosh Damania of Sarosh Damania and Co., said that at the time of takeoff itself, the aircraft had descended and crashed. "Now, as far as the flaps or engine is concerned, till we don't get the correct investigation report, we cannot speculate on it much".

    From the black box data, we should be able to know what was wrong with the aircraft, as the Boeing 787 aircraft is a pretty modern-age aircraft, which comes equipped with a lot of sensors, machinery and automation apart from the pilot's input, Damania said.

    "So, there are a lot of things which could have gone wrong in terms of technicalities or in terms of flap or engine controls is concerned. So, we have to await the investigation report on the black box, and whatever we get out of the black box recording, the data will tell us what actually transpired and what was the actual cause of the crash," he stated.

    (This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

    Tags:
    You might also like

    Short Videos
    Google Trends Google Trends
    air india plane crashes ahmedabad hindi
    5000+K+ searches
    gold price today
    5000+K+ searches
    south africa national cricket team vs australian men’s cricket team timeline
    5000+K+ searches
    13th friday
    500+K+ searches
    abp ananda
    500+K+ searches
    Today's Trends

    Editor's Choice

    Trending Topics
    WTC FINAL 2025Indore Couple Missing CaseFather's Day 2025ENG VS IND 2025Cristiano RonaldoFamous BirthdaysRoyal Challengers BengaluruHousefull 5Vijay MallyaWeather Forecast TodayCristiano RonaldoSitaare Zameen ParKerala Lottery Results

    Short Videos
    Google Trends Google Trends
    air india plane crashes ahmedabad hindi
    5000+K+ searches
    gold price today
    5000+K+ searches
    south africa national cricket team vs australian men’s cricket team timeline
    5000+K+ searches
    13th friday
    500+K+ searches
    abp ananda
    500+K+ searches
    Today's Trends

    Editor's Choice

    Trending Topics
    WTC FINAL 2025Indore Couple Missing CaseFather's Day 2025ENG VS IND 2025Cristiano RonaldoFamous BirthdaysRoyal Challengers BengaluruHousefull 5Vijay MallyaWeather Forecast TodayCristiano RonaldoSitaare Zameen ParKerala Lottery Results
    Google News Telegram Bot

    Trending Topics
    WTC FINAL 2025Indore Couple Missing CaseFather's Day 2025ENG VS IND 2025Cristiano RonaldoFamous BirthdaysRoyal Challengers BengaluruHousefull 5Vijay MallyaWeather Forecast TodayCristiano RonaldoSitaare Zameen ParKerala Lottery Results
    Google News Telegram Bot
    Close
    Latestly whatsapp channel