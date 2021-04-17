Chapra (Nadia), Apr 17 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday gave assurances that the BJP, if voted to power in Bengal, will put an end to the problem of infiltration, stressing that "not just humans, birds, too, won't be able to enter the country from across the (India- Bangladesh) border".

Addressing a rally here in Nadia district, which shares boundary with Bangladesh, Shah claimed that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee does not want refugees living in India to get citizenship, and was therefore opposed to the implementation of a new law enacted for the purpose.

Shah also caid that the TMC supremo practises "fake secularism" with an eye on her vote bank.

"Infiltration is a big problem in this area. Fake currency notes are found in many places... Only the BJP will be able to stop infiltration.

"Let me assure you that if BJP comes to power on May 2, leave alone people, not a bird will be able to fly over the border from the other side," he added.

