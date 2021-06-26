By Amit Kumar

Delhi [India], June 26 (ANI): After being ousted as Lok Sabha floor leader of the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), which was founded by his father, Chirag Paswan on Saturday said that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has to decide whether they will support me or Nitish Kumar in future.

Speaking to ANI, Junior Paswan who is facing a coup within his Lok Janshakti Party said, "I made it clear from the beginning that my alliance was with the BJP, I stand with BJP till today. In 2014, 2015,2019 we fought election with BJP. In 2020 also I did not field any candidate against the BJP except in six places and also informed the top leadership of BJP. I stand with them in every policy including CAA, NRC so now BJP has to decide whether they support me or Nitish Kumar in the coming days."

"Right now I do not expect anything from anyone. When my loved ones left my side, they stabbed me in the back when I was ready to fight out the long battle(political)" he added.

Paswan also pointed out that when election time will come in Bihar then the party will take a final call on the alliance.

On speculations of ruling out any future alliance with RJD, Paswan said, "My father and Lalu Ji have always been close friends. The two have worked together. RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and I have known to each other since childhood we had a close friendship, he is my younger brother and I am happy that the way he is giving respect to my father and I am proud that the people who worked with my father are giving him the same respect. But in the coming time, when the elections will be held, what will be the nature of the alliance, the party will decide it at that time."

Paswan reiterated by calling himself as Hanuman and said, "I am Like Hanuman, I will continue to support him (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) in difficult times and when attempts are being made to end my political career then Ram should not watch silently." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)