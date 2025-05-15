Operation Black Forest was conducted by security forcees near Karreguttalu Hill (KGH) at the Chhattisgarh-Telangana border. (Photo/ANI)

By Rajnish Singh

Bijapur (Chhattisgarh), May 15 (ANI): To achieve the goal of eliminating Naxalism by March 26, 2026, the security forces have been conducting the biggest ever operation, 'Operation Black Forest' to break the backbone Naxals near Karreguttalu Hill (KGH) at the Chhattisgarh-Telangana border.

Also Read | 'India-Pakistan Ceasefire Will Hold Only if There Are No Terror Attacks': Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Warns Pak in Jammu and Kashmir.

The 21-day long operation neutralised carried out by the joint forces of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and state police between April 21 to May 11 neutralised 31 Naxals carrying a bounty of Rs 1.72 crore.

Ghalgam FOB (Forward Operating Base), established in 2022 near Karreguttalu Hill (KGH), played a key role in success of the Operation Black Forest providing a strategic advantage to disript Naxal's operation.

Also Read | Waqf Amendment Act: Centre Reaffirms 'No De-Notification of Waqf Properties' Before Supreme Court; Hearing Deferred Till May 20.

Officers involved in the operation told ANI that the Ghalgam FOB was the strategic location. Ground camp was made here. and information as well as communication was sent from here.

Commandant of 199 Battalion CRPF, Anand, noted security forces had pushed Naxals out of their "safe haven" forcing them to shift to the mountain area. He added that the Operation Black Forest further ensured that this area doesn't become another "safe haven" for them

Commandant of 199 Battalion CRPF said, "Union Home Minister Amit Shah has set a deadline, 26th March 2026, to eliminate Naxalism. In view of that, campaigns are being held back to back here...as a result, they (Naxalites) have left the other areas that were considered to be a safe haven for them and shifted to this mountain area now this operation was carried out here because they don't make this area another safe haven for them."

"The Joint forces worked together in this large area and carried out this successful operation for 21 days," he told ANI.

Kumar Manish, Commandant 196 Battalion CRPF, told ANI, that the 21 days operation was necessary to wipe out the Maoist cadre of South Bastar and other Naxalites.

"In past few months, Maoist cadre of South Bastar have begun to hide here along with them Naxalites of PLGA-1, TSC (Telangana State Committee) and CRC also took shelter here and held their operations. This is why it was necessary to do this 21-days operation here," Kumar Manish said.

He also emphasised on the steps taken by security forces to connect with the locals and helping the avail the benefits of government schemes. He added that by gaining locals trust, security forces broke the connections of Naxals with people.

"We have also connected the local people with the camps, helping them to avail the benefits of government schemes and by gaining their trust we have also advanced in breaking their connection with the Naxals," he said.

The security forces through the operation tried to fill security scenario in grid form and it separated the key Naxal cadre those who managed to save their lives and fled.

A total of 214 Naxal hideouts and bunkers have been destroyed in the operation and a total of 450 IEDs, 818 BGL shells, 899 bundles of Codex, detonators and a huge amount of explosive material have been recovered during the searches.

In addition, nearly 12,000 kilograms of food supplies have also been recovered.

A total of 214 Naxal hideouts and bunkers have been destroyed in the operation and a total of 450 IEDs, 818 BGL shells, 899 bundles of Codex, detonators and a huge amount of explosive material have been recovered during the searches.

In addition, nearly 12,000 kilograms of food supplies have also been recovered. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)