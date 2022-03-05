New Delhi [India], March 5 (ANI): Another batch of 229 Indian nationals who were stranded in Ukraine arrived in New Delhi from Romania's Suceava on Saturday morning as part of the ongoing 'Operation Ganga' in a special Indigo flight.

Union Minister of State L Murugan received students at the Indira Gandhi International Airport.

Also Read | Manipur Assembly Elections 2022: Polling Begins in 22 Constituencies for Last Phase of Polls.

Earlier in the day, Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan informed that over 11,000 Indians have so far been evacuated from Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday chaired a meeting to discuss the ongoing evacuation drive of Indian nationals and the situation in conflict-hit Ukraine.

Also Read | Rajnath Singh on Russia-Ukraine Conflict: Entire World Will Have to Pay the Price, If Their Economies Are Affected.

The government has also deployed 'special envoys' to four neighbouring countries bordering Ukraine to coordinate and oversee the evacuation process of Indian nationals.

Russian forces launched military operations in Ukraine on February 24, three days after Moscow recognized Ukraine's breakaway regions - Donetsk and Luhansk - as independent entities. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)