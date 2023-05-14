New Delhi [India], May 14 (ANI): In a major operation against the drug nexus, the Anti-Narcotics Task Force arrested 43 illegal smugglers and peddlers and recovered a heavy quantity of drugs worth crores of rupees.

'Operation Kavach' was carried out by Delhi Police's Crime Branch and other units on Friday night

On Thursday evening, all the crime branch units were asked by the Delhi Police Commissioner to be on alert. Initially, it was supposed to be a gang operation, but it was told shortly before the operation to ensure that the information was not leaked.

The operation was done on lines with the government's 'Zero tolerance' against drugs

Confirming about the operation, Special CP Crime Ravinder Yadav said, "The campaign was launched against drugs and a lot of recoveries have been done".

Notably, this is Delhi Police's biggest operation in Delhi so far, the police said. 80 teams involving 1000 police personnel broke the nexus of the international drug mafia conspiring against the country.

A total of 31 drug dealers and 12 illegal liquor smugglers were arrested in the operation. In addition to this, 35 kg heroin, 15 kg cocaine, 1500 hemp, 230 poppy and 10 kg charas, along with 20 kg of other drugs and liquor were also recovered. The total recovery made is worth in crores, the police said. (ANI)

