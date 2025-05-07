Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], May 7 (ANI): Odisha Bharatiya Janata Party President Manmohan Samal on Wednesday expressed deep appreciation for the Indian armed forces in light of their response to the Pahalagam terror attack calling Operation Sindoor a "homage to the deceased".

The Indian Armed Forces launched a strike at the terror hideouts deep inside Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Jammu and Kashmir under 'Operation Sindoor' on Wednesday morning.

Wing Commander Vyomika Singh informed that a total of nine terror sites were targeted and successfully destroyed. She asserted that the locations were selected so that there was no damage to civilians and their infrastructure.

He said, "The strategy and planning of the armed forces was accurate. This is a huge homage to the deceased."

"Everyone was grieving and angered in the country. No amount of gratitude would be enough," Samal said, acknowledging the national sentiment following the attack.

He commended the military for their courage and professionalism. "The valour shown by the armed forces is worth the appreciation. The befitting reply by India has started and will go to a logical end."

Meanwhile, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday lauded Indian armed forces for Operation Sindoor and said that this shows country's policy of "zero tolerance."

"Through Operation Sindoor, India's brave jawans gave a reply for the terrorist attack on the country. Nine locations in PoK and Pakistan, which were terrorist havens, were successfully targeted and terrorists were dealt with...In the days to come too, this shows 'zero tolerance' policy and terrorists spread across the world will be wiped out under the leadership of India" Mohan Charan Majhi said.

"Operation Sindoor was launched by the Indian Armed Forces to deliver justice to the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack and their families. Nine terrorist camps were targeted and successfully destroyed... The locations were so selected to avoid damage to civilian infrastructures and loss of any civilian lives," Wing Commander Vyomika Singh said.

During a press briefing, Col Sofiya Qureshi presented the videos of destruction of terror camps, including from the Muridke and where David Headley and Ajmal Kasab, perpetrators of the 2008 Mumbai attacks, received training.

Other than Muridke, Sarjal camp in Sialkot, Markaz Ahle Hadith, Barnala and Markaz Abbas, Kotli and Mehmoona Joya camp, Sialkot, were targeted in the strikes conducted by the Indian Army, Col Qureshi informed.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said that the attack on Pahalgam was driven by an objective of undermining the return of normalcy in Jammu and Kashmir.

"The attack in Pahalgam was marked with extreme barbarity, with the victims mostly killed with head shots at close range and in front of their family...the family members were deliberately traumatised through the manner of killing, accompanied by the exhortation that they should take back the message. The attack was clearly driven by the objective of undermining normalcy returning to Kashmir," he said. (ANI)

