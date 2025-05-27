Jammu, May 27 (PTI) Over 200 employees of operating and commercial department of Northern Railway's Jammu division were on Tuesday felicitated here for providing excellent service during Operation Sindoor, an official said.

Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, Jammu Division, Uchit Singhal handed over certificates to 209 employees at a special programme organised by the railways in their honour for their duties with dedication.

Indian armed forces carried out missile strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir under Operation Sindoor early May 7 in response to the dastardly April 22 Pahalgam massacre.

“The main objective of the program was to honour the employees of the operating and commercial department of Jammu division who provided excellent service during operation Sindoor,” Singhal said.

He said all the trains were operated by the Operating Department as per their scheduled time and the Commercial Department helped the passengers to reach their destinations safely during the tense situation.

The employees of both the departments took special care of the safety and facilities of the passengers and helped them coming from outside to reach their destination station conveniently, the senior divisional manager said.

During this time, he said many reserved special trains were also operated in the Jammu division to facilitate the stranded passengers to return.

The Railway Ministry had issued a special advisory for all the employees of the department in the wake of Operation Sindoor.

The advisory was strictly followed by the employees and along with respecting the Indian Army soldiers, special attention was paid to ensure their reservation on priority, arrangement for stay at the station and seating during travel in trains, he said.

