The Indian Air Force on Sunday, May 11, 2025, announced that Operation Sindoor is still underway. Taking to X, the IAF said, “The Indian Air Force (IAF) has successfully executed its assigned tasks in Operation Sindoor, with precision and professionalism. Operations were conducted in a deliberate and discreet manner, aligned with National Objectives.” The IAF further added, "Since the Operations are still ongoing, a detailed briefing will be conducted in due course. The IAF urges all to refrain from speculation and dissemination of unverified information." IAF Sergeant Surendra Kumar Moga, BSF Sub-Inspector Mohammed Imtiaz Martyred in Cross-Border Firing by Pakistan in Jammu and Kashmir.

IAF to Conduct Briefing Soon

