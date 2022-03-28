New Delhi, Mar 28 (PTI) Opposition members on Monday accused the government of running away from a debate in Parliament on the issue of price rise, including the hike in fuel costs soon after the recent assembly elections.

Several MPs were on their feet raising the matter in Rajya Sabha, but the House was adjourned within minutes of the start of the day's proceedings.

The opposition parties alleged that the way they were not allowed to raise the issue during the Zero Hour was unprecedented.

However, later some members raised their concerns on price rise during the debate on the Finance Bill.

"Truly extraordinary that at a few minutes past 11 AM, as soon as Opposition MPs got up to raise issues concerning price rise and trade union strike, the Hon'ble Chairman adjourned the Rajya Sabha instantly. Clearly, the Modi Sarkar wants no discussion or debate," Congress leader and chief whip in Rajya Sabha Jairam Ramesh said on Twitter.

TMC MP Derek O'Brien also tweeted, "Shocker. Every member of Oppn was in their seat. Yet RS adjourned till 12 noon. Zero Hour Washed out. BJP running away from discussion on price rise. BJP don't want Parliament to run. Show TV footage: country will know truth. Hon. Chairman, Sir. You are an honorable man."

Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi alleged that the government was running away from a debate on the issue that concerned every Indian.

"While the prices of petroleum products were being raised every day after the elections were over, parliamentarians are not even allowed to raise the issue," she told reporters.

Later in the day, the Business Advisory Committee of Lok Sabha decided to hold a discussion on the Ukraine war and price rise, sources said.

