Lucknow, Jul 3 (PTI) Opposition parties in Uttar Pradesh staged protests here on Thursday against the state's decision to pair primary and upper primary schools with fewer than 50 students with nearby institutions, alleging that the government was shutting down schools attended by poor children.

However, the state government officials maintained that the move is not a "merger" or "closure" of schools, but a "pairing" exercise, aimed at better utilisation of resources in under-enrolled institutions.

Also Read | Did India Accept Conditions After US Warned PM Narendra Modi That Pakistan Would Launch Major Attack? PIB Fact Check Reveals Truth As Pakistani Accounts Misquote S Jaishankar’s Operation Sindoor Statement.

At a protest led by the Uttar Pradesh Congress in the capital, the party's state president, Ajay Rai, accused the Yogi Adityanath government of taking anti-people decisions.

"The government is playing with the future of children by interfering with their access to education. It is shutting down schools attended by poor children while encouraging liquor shops that serve capitalist interests," he alleged.

Also Read | 'Akhanda 2: Thandaavam': Bajrangi Bhaijaan Fame Harshaali Malhotra to Play 'Janani' in Telugu Star Nandamuri Balakrishna's Film.

Calling for an immediate rollback of the decision, Rai said demonstrations had been held by Congress workers in districts across the state. "If the dictatorial government does not withdraw this decision, the Congress party will intensify the movement," he said.

UP Congress' former treasurer Shiv Pandey and ex-organisation general secretary Anil Yadav said the party workers would not be intimidated by the government's stance and are committed to fighting for the people's rights.

Speaking to PTI Videos, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh also slammed the state government's move.

"This is not a merger, as they claim. It is outright closure of schools," he said and claimed that 26,000 government schools had already been shut in Uttar Pradesh while orders were in place to shut another 27,000.

Singh further said that from July 9, the party would launch a "school bachao" campaign under the slogan 'Madhushala nahi, pathshala chahiye' (Not liquor shops, we want schools) and visit affected villages to raise public awareness.

"We will take this agitation to every village. Our party's district and frontal leaders will join the campaign," he said.

The AAP leader slammed the government for failing to ensure proper facilities in schools, such as midday meals, desks and fans. "Instead of strengthening schools, they are choosing to shut them down. This is the proof that the BJP's so-called double-engine government is now a junk engine," he added.

Swami Prasad Maurya, the president of the Apni Janata Party and a former state minister, also led a demonstration against the government's move.

Speaking to PTI Videos, he said, "This government is going against its own slogan of 'Beti Padhao, Beti Bachao'. Shutting 27,000 schools is a betrayal of the promise of free education. It is a conspiracy to deprive children of their right to learn."

Maurya claimed that the decision would affect the future of nearly 14 lakh children and jeopardise the livelihood of 2.5 lakh teachers, cooks, and other staff.

However, Uttar Pradesh Cabinet minister Anil Rajbhar dismissed the criticism.

"The opposition is speaking from a regressive mindset. Uttar Pradesh's education system is progressing in line with the National Education Policy under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership," he said.

Rajbhar added that the government was working to link education with technology and was committed to bringing the children of poor farmers into the educational mainstream.

District Magistrate of Varanasi, Satyendra Kumar, elaborated on the rationale behind the exercise.

"As per government directions, primary schools with extremely low enrolment, say five, 10, or 15 students, are being paired with nearby schools to ensure better use of resources," he told reporters.

Kumar said this was being done only after conducting meetings with parents, teachers, and local school management committees. "This will help ensure better student-teacher ratios, availability of digital libraries and sports facilities, and optimum utilisation of educational infrastructure."

He added that so far, 41 such schools in the district have undergone pairing, and the newly arranged schools will be well-equipped to ensure better learning outcomes.

The protests come even as the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court is hearing a petition on the issue. On Thursday, the court asked the state government to justify its decision with full facts and preparation on Friday, and also present before it any survey that was done before the move.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)