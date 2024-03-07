New Delhi [India], March 7 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi targeted the opposition parties while addressing the Republic Summit 2024 in Delhi on Thursday.

The Prime Minister asserted that in the last 10 years, people of the country have seen solutions, not slogans, adding that the opposition parties have neither issues nor solutions to offer.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi-Led Cabinet Approves Over Rs 10,000 Crore To Boost India's AI Ecosystem.

"I have placed before you a report card of 75 days, but I am also carrying a roadmap for the next 25 years and every second is precious to me. Even in this election environment, we are going to the public regarding our work. But on the other side (INDIA bloc) there is anger, abuse, and disappointment. They neither have any issue nor any solution. This is because these parties fought elections only on slogans for seven decades. In the last ten years, the people have seen solutions, not slogans," the Prime Minister said.

Talking about the global uncertainty and instability in the present times, the Prime Minister referred to the expert's opinion about the present moment being the most unstable in its intensity and expanse with governments all over the world facing waves of opposition.

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: Gym Trainer Stabbed Multiple Times Day Before Wedding in Raju Park Area, Father 'Missing'.

"Amidst all this India is like a ray of trust as a strong democracy", the Prime Minister said. He further said, "India has proved that good politics can be done with good economics."

Noting global curiosity about India's performance, PM Modi said, "This happened because we fulfilled the needs as well as dreams of the nation, we focussed on prosperity while working on empowerment." He further gave an example of the reduction in corporate tax while bringing down the personal income tax.

Furthermore, he said with record investment in modern infrastructure crores of pucca houses are being built along with free medical treatment and free ration. If there were PLI schemes for industry there were insurance and income generation means for farmers also. Investment in technology and innovation is accompanied by focus on the skill development of the youth.

PM Modi expressed distress on the time lost for India's development for decades as a result of dynastic politics and stressed working on unprecedented scale and speed to recover the lost time for the creation of Viksit Bharat.

He highlighted the ongoing development work taking place in all areas of India today and said that his focus remains on boosting the speed and scale of the country's development.

Referring to the developments taking place in the country in the last 75 days, the Prime Minister mentioned laying foundation stones and inaugurating projects worth about Rs 9 lakh crores, a figure of more than 110 billion dollars.

He underlined that the investment made in the last 75 days towards modern infrastructure is more than the annual budget of many countries in the world.

"In the last 75 days, I have laid the foundation stone and inaugurated projects worth about Rs 9 lakh crore. In the last 75 days, 7 new AIIMS have been inaugurated in the country, 4 medical and nursing colleges, 6 National Research Labs have started. The foundation stone of the permanent campuses or their associated facilities of 3 IIMs, 10 IITs, 5 NITs has been laid and inaugurated," he said.

"The foundation stone of 3 IIITs, 2 ICRs and 10 Central Institutes has been laid and inaugurated. Projects worth Rs 1,800 crore related to SPACE infrastructure have been inaugurated," PM Modi said.

He also mentioned the initiation of the world's largest storage scheme for farmers, the completion of the computerization of 18,000 cooperatives and more than Rs 21,000 crores were transferred to the bank accounts of farmers.

"In these 10 years, we have worked to take responsibility for those who were considered weak by the governments for decades. That's why I say - Modi stands with the one who has no one," he said.

Noting the role of hard work, vision and resolution in the journey of achievements, the Prime Minister said "India is also moving forward at a fast pace in this journey. The heights at which India will reach in the next decade will be unprecedented and beyond imagination. This is also Modi's guarantee." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)