New Delhi, Dec 1 (PTI) BJP's Rajya Sabha member Vinay Sahasrabuddhe on Wednesday lashed out at the Opposition parties over their protest against the suspension of 12 members of the Upper House, saying they are laying the foundation of "anti-people politics" and trying to "stall democracy".

Defending Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu's decision to suspend the members, he said action was taken against them according to rules.

"The double standard of our friends in Opposition is getting exposed continuously. First not letting the House to function and when an action is taken for this as per rules, making it an issue and again disrupting the House proceedings. I consider all these a conspiracy to stall democracy. I believe our friends in Opposition are making efforts to lay foundation of anti-people politics," Sahasrabuddhe told reporters when asked for his comments on the issue on the sidelines of an event organised by the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR).

The proceedings of Rajya Sabha were adjourned for the day on Wednesday amid unrelenting protests by opposition members over the issue of suspension of the MPs for the remaining part of the Winter Session for their misconduct and unruly behaviour during the last session.

Among the suspended members, six are from the Congress, two each from the TMC and Shiv Sena and one each from the CPM and the CPI.

