New Delhi, Dec 4 (PTI) Opposition parties are united in their strategy to corner the BJP in Parliament, but they have different tactics, Trinamool Congress Parliamentary Party leader in Rajya Sabha Derek O'Brien said on Wednesday.

O'Brien's remarks came amid speculations over rift in the INDIA bloc after the TMC kept away from the protest on the Adani issue held in Parliament complex by the Congress and other opposition parties.

"The opposition is united, not divided on the floor of Parliament," O'Brien told reporters.

"We are united in Parliament on the strategy to corner the BJP, different parties use different tactics," he said.

O'Brien added that every party wants to raise their issues in Parliament.

The TMC has maintained since the beginning of the session that they want Parliament to function and have kept away from the Congress' demand for a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into allegations of bribery against industrialist Gautam Adani.

Explaining the party's stand on the issue of JPC in a blogpost on Tuesday, O'Brien had said the JPC was bound to be dominated by the ruling party MPs.

"A JPC only looks good on paper. Its very structure and track record suggests that it is most unlikely to deliver meaningful results, especially when the ruling dispensation enjoys a dominant majority in Parliament," O'Brien said in his blogpost.

He also said JPCs rarely reach consensus on their reports, and opposition members are almost always outvoted by the majority.

The TMC has said it will raise "people's issues" in Parliament, which include the issue of deprivation of central funds to West Bengal, Manipur crisis, and Aparajita Bill passed by the West Bengal Assembly, along with issues like inflation, unemployment and fertilizer shortage.

Another TMC leader, who did not want to be named, pointed out that the party has been supporting other opposition parties on different issues, like the Samajwadi Party on the Sambhal issue, and the Aam Aadmi Party on the law and order situation in Delhi.

The TMC and the SP have kept away from the protest on the Adani issue held in Parliament complex on Tuesday and Wednesday by the Congress and other opposition parties.

