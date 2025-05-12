New Delhi [India], May 12 (ANI): Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to the nation on Monday, AAP leader Sanjay Singh posed a series of questions about military retaliation, Operation Sindoor, the cessation of hostilities between India and Pakistan, and US President Donald Trump's remarks on Jammu and Kashmir.

In a post on X, Sanjay Singh posted, "PM Modi ji, tell me at 8 pm tonight: Where are the brutal terrorists who destroyed the vermilion of the sisters in Pahalgam? When our brave army could have captured POK, separated Balochistan from Pakistan, and completely destroyed 21 terrorist hideouts, then why did you declare a ceasefire under Trump's pressure?"

"Trump says 'both countries are great.' PM Modi ji, do you consider Pakistan, which gives shelter to terrorists, a great country? Trump says, 'both countries are powerful.' Modi ji, do you consider a hungry and naked Pakistan to be powerful? Trump says 'Kashmir issue will be discussed,' Modi Ji listen carefully, Kashmir is an integral part of India, POK is ours, terrorist bases have to be destroyed, so have you agreed to talk on the Kashmir issue?" his post read.

Continuing his attack, the AAP MP questioned the mediation offer by the US President on the Kashmir issue.

"Trump says he will 'increase trade with both countries.' Modi ji, have you agreed to this? Modi Ji, for the last 78 years, we have had the same line that we will not accept mediation by any third country on the Pakistan issue. Then, how and why did you facilitate Trump's entry?" Sanjay Singh said.

Shiv Sena UBT leader Aditya Thackeray also took to his X handle and posted ahead of PM Modi's address.

"I hope today it is made clear to the world by the Government of India that Kashmir is not a part of any discussions. Kashmir is an integral part of and will always be. It is NOT an international issue, not even a bilateral issue. The only thing bilateral about it is the area PoK. The occupation. That region belongs to India and has to be returned to India," Thackeray said.

Congress MP Randeep Singh Surjewala also took to X and posed another series of questions to the Centre.

Captioning his post, 'The Nation awaits many answers,' Surjewala said that the strategic, military and political gains and outcomes for India must be spelt out.

"Has the ceasefire agreement of May 10 been entered into by us with Pakistan on the mediation of the US govt? Why is the Modi government then, not confirming it? Why did our Foreign Secretary say that the 'ceasefire agreement' has been entered into by the DGMO's of the two countries?" Surjewala asked.

"What is the framework, as well as the terms of the 'ceasefire agreement entered into with Pakistan. What are the conditions on which India has agreed to carry on talks with Pakistan as part of the ceasefire agreement," he said further.

Trump, on May 11, offered mediation between India and Pakistan over the Kashmir issue by sharing a post on his Truth Social handle.

President Trump welcomed the cessation of hostilities between India and Pakistan, saying that millions of people could have died if the peace had not been worked out. The US President was referring to a potential nuclear fallout between the two nations.

Trump continued to hold on to the claim that the US had helped broker peace and offered to mediate for a solution on Kashmir.

India has time and again rejected any third-party intervention on the issue of Jammu and Kashmir and has unequivocally expressed that the region is an integral part of India.

Operation Sindoor was launched on May 7 to strike multiple terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied-Kashmir in retaliation for a deadly attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22, which claimed the lives of 26 tourists. (ANI)

