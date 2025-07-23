New Delhi, Jul 23 (PTI) LJP (R) National President Chirag Paswan on Wednesday attacked Congress and other opposition parties for doing "politics" and setting "false narrative" on the Election Commission decision to conduct revision of electoral roll in Bihar and accused them of trying to secure votes by creating fear among people.

He asserted that the government is ready to hold discussions on any issues, including the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar and Operation Sindoor, in Parliament.

Also Read | Fact Check: Is Westarctica a Real Country or Fictional Name? Know the Truth As UP STF Nabs Harsh Vardhan Jain for Operating Fake Embassy in Ghaziabad.

Paswan, who is Union Food Processing Minister, said the decision on the next Vice President of India will be taken by all the alliance parties under the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) through consensus.

On the upcoming Bihar Election, Paswan said talks for seat sharing have not started with BJP, JD (U) and other ally parties in Bihar.

Also Read | INR vs USD: Rupee Falls for 6th Straight Session, Ends 3 Paise Lower at 86.41 Against US Dollar.

He also sought to clarify his statement that LJP would fight on all 243 seats in Bihar, saying that, being a coalition partner, it was his duty to ensure victory for the NDA on all the seats.

Paswan was speaking on the sidelines of an event to announce World Food India 2025, to be held from September 25-28 in the national capital.

When asked about SIR of electoral roll in Bihar, Paswan said opposition parties are doing "politics" on this issue and setting a "false narrative".

The LJP leader said the Opposition parties, led by Congress, have been complaining after every election about irregularities in the voting list.

After Lok Sabha polls and assembly polls in Maharashtra and Bihar, Paswan said, Opposition parties went to the Election Commission with their complaints about duplicacy and irregularities in the voter list.

"Now, when Election Commission is taking action on their complaints and conducting SIR, opposition parties are again having problems," he said.

Paswan alleged that the Opposition parties are trying to intimidate voters of Bihar about this exercise, which he said was nothing new. "Opposition parties have been trying to secure votes by intimidating voters," he said.

Paswan said the Opposition should allow Parliament to function and discuss this SIR issue, if they have so much concern.

On the Vice-President's resignation, Paswan said, "All the allies of NDA will sit together and take a unanimous decision on the next Vice President of India.

He said the decision of former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar should be respected and there should be no politics on this issue.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)