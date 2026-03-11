New Delhi [India], March 11 (ANI): BJP MP Anurag Thakur on Tuesday strongly defended Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla amid the opposition's no-confidence motion, accusing Congress and other Opposition parties of failing to present facts and indulging in unruly behaviour inside the House.

Addressing reporters, Thakur said the Opposition's no-confidence motion against the Lok Sabha Speaker lacks facts and substance. He criticised members for unruly behaviour in the House, including throwing papers, using pepper spray, and bringing banners, adding that such MPs should be suspended. "The opposition has brought a no-confidence motion against the Lok Sabha Speaker. Rahul Gandhi had the opportunity to speak for as long as he wanted, as time was allotted for his party. However, they lack facts, arguments, and any substantial basis. Today, the opposition stands completely exposed. The nation has seen how some members dance on tables, tear up papers and throw them at the Speaker, use pepper spray, and bring banners into the House. Such members should naturally be suspended according to the rules and should not be given a chance to speak," he said.

Also Read | Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result Today 8 PM Live: Dear Dream Wednesday Lottery Result of March 11 2026 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List.

On allegations of the Opposition planning an impeachment motion against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, Thakur said, "Whenever Congress discusses the Constitution, they face defeat because it was Congress that repeatedly disregarded the Constitution. Whether a discussion takes place is up to the Speaker, the government's stance, and the relevant rules. The Opposition, including Rahul Gandhi, had no answers back then. If they want to make themselves a laughing stock again, they are free to call for a discussion on any topic."

Thakur further criticised the Congress party's approach towards institutions, saying, "In the view of the Congress party, everything is fine only if it functions according to their whims; otherwise, they claim the institutions are compromised. They believe rules do not apply to them and consider themselves above the law."

Also Read | Sehri Time and Iftar Time Today, March 12: Timings for 22nd Roza of Ramzan 2026 in Mumbai, Delhi and More.

Earlier in the day, in the Lok Sabha, Thakur highlighted Speaker Om Birla's impartiality and procedural fairness, saying, "Whether it be Congress or SP, Mr Birla allowed everybody to speak. Even those who got fewer opportunities by their party were given a chance to speak. Everybody is praising him. Every Member is speaking in favour of him."

Thakur also criticised Opposition leaders for what he described as a lack of "civic sense, common sense, and constitutional sense," adding, "One person breaks all these rules, and that is the leader of propaganda. This is FOMO (Fear of Missing Out) Gandhi. He is afraid of not being the headline."

The no-confidence motion was moved by Congress MP Mohammad Jawed on Tuesday, with more than 50 MPs standing in support of the resolution. BJP MP Jagdambika Pal, who was in the Chair, granted leave to move the motion and announced that 10 hours had been allotted for debate, and asked MPs to stick to the resolution. He said that the Speaker was generous with the permissions and procedure for the Opposition resolution.

A total of 118 Opposition MPs signed the resolution, alleging "partisan behaviour" by the Speaker. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)