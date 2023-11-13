Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 13 (ANI): The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday issued an Orange alert, indicating the possibility of isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall in the coastal regions of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal on November 13th and 14th.

The coastal regions of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal are expected to experience rainfall between 115.6 to 204.4 mm.

"Orange Alert! The coastal regions of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal are expected to experience isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall (115.6 to 204.4 mm) on November 13th and 14th. Stay safe, stay informed!" IMD said in a post on X.

The Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai, has issued a forecast for November 13 and 14 for the Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal areas.

"On November 13, light to moderate rain is expected at many places over coastal Tamilnadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal, and at one or two places over interior Tamilnadu. Thunderstorms and lightning are also likely at one or two places. Heavy to very heavy rain is anticipated at isolated places over Ramanathapuram, Pudukkottai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Cuddalore districts of Tamil Nadu, and Karaikal area. Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Sivaganga, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Villupuram, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram districts of Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry are also likely to experience heavy rain, Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai, Scientist P Senthamarai Kannan, said.

"For November 14, light to moderate rain is expected at many places, with thunderstorms and lightning likely at one or two places. Heavy to very heavy rain is likely at isolated places over Cuddalore, Villupuram, Chengalpattu, and Kancheepuram districts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. Heavy rain is also expected at isolated places over Tirupattur, Vellore, Ranipet, Tiruvallur, Chennai, Tiruvannamalai, Kallakurichi, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Tiruchirappalli, Pudukkottai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai districts of Tamil Nadu, and Karaikal area," Kannan said.

Since the beginning of November, it has been raining widely. Last week, most places in Tamil Nadu received moderate to heavy rain, resulting in severe waterlogging and schools being shut down.

Earlier, State Minister of Housing and Urban Development, S Muthusamy, along with district administration officials, inspected and took stock of the situation in low-lying areas. He also assured that action would be taken to build strong banks on the ponds.

Waterlogging was reported in Erode because of the continuous heavy rainfall. In low-lying areas, rainwater mixed with drain water, inundating houses. Residents demanded a permanent solution to the problem of waterlogging in the area. Parts of the Madurai district were also left inundated due to the incessant rainfall in the state. (ANI)

