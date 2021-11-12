Kochi (Kerala), Nov 12 (PTI): The northeast monsoon has been active over Kerala and the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday issued an orange alert for six districts of Kerala on November 13 and for five districts on November 14 indicating heavy rains.

The six districts are Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam and Idukki while the five are Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam and Idukki.

Meanwhile, Idukki district Collector said the shutters of the Cheruthoni Dam of the Idukki reservoir might be opened on Saturday or Sunday in case the rain continues in the district.

The Collector warned the people living downstream the Idukki dam and along the banks of Periyar river to remain cautious.

The IMD website says Kerala has received 86 per cent excess rainfall during the period of October 1 to 12.

Normal rainfall expected from October 1 to 12 was 392.9 mm, however, the State has so far received 732.4 mm rain during the said period, the website said.

