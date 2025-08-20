Morigaon (Assam) [India], August 20 (ANI): Premier biodiversity conservation organisation, Aaranyak, in collaboration with its partner organisations, has been conducting a series of awareness programmes over the last few years around Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary in Assam's Morigaon district under the theme "Conservation and Coexistence."

As part of this initiative, Aaranyak, in collaboration with the wildlife sanctuary authority, local NGO SHIPA and with support from IUCN CAG, organised another programme on August 18 at various locations within Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary.

The event featured two key components, outdoor exposure and indoor interactions, aimed at helping students explore local natural resources and reflect on their roles and responsibilities in conservation.

During the outdoor session, students were introduced to the seasonal flora and fauna of Pobitora, including the iconic Greater one-horned rhino. They learned about the impacts of rising temperatures, floods, and erratic rainfall on the ecosystem and local livelihoods.

The discussions also highlighted how unplanned road construction, bridge building, and landscape alterations threaten rhino habitats and pose challenges to the long-term sustainability of the sanctuary.

The indoor session featured interactive activities, including drawing and quiz competitions, designed around the students' observations from the outdoor exposure.

60 students from Mayang High School, Minerva Academy, Lokapriya GNB High School, and Shankardev Shishu Niketan took part, accompanied by six teachers, along with ten local villagers and tourist guides.

Resource persons included Aaranyak's Deputy Director of Rhino Research and Conservation Division, Dr Deba Kumar Dutta, officials from NGO SHIPA, Binod Deka and Nripen Nath, Forest officials Naurattam Deka and Mitul Das and local tourist guide Umesh Deka. Aaranyak official Ujjal Bayan coordinated the event, while Aaranyak's K9 unit handler Rupak Bora and volunteers Ayush Debnath and Jomi Ronchar assisted to make the event successful. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe.