The PIB Fact Check has identified and debunked a fake claim propagated by a YouTube channel called "MotoTract-d2z3W" that claimed the government is providing INR 5,000 to every woman in the village under the "Daughter of Village' scheme. The PIB Fact Check clarified that the claim made in the thumbnail of the YouTube video is fake.

The centre again called out the same YouTube channel for claiming that the government will provide free smartphones to everyone in the country. The Twitter handle of the PIB fact-checking wing said that the circulated message is fake. The agency also said that the centre is not running any such scheme.

Another YouTube channel named "dailyrds-1" claimed that the Indian Government is giving free solar flour mills to all women. However, these claims were debunked by the government, which highlights that these claims are not TRUE and the Modi government will not be offering any free solar flour mills. According to the social media post shared by PIB Fact Check, "A video thumbnail of #Youtube channel 'dailyrds-1' is claiming that the central government will provide free solar flour mills to all women. #PIBFactCheck." It furthermore noted, "This claim is fake. No such announcement has been made by the central government at present. For official information related to central schemes, visit http://myscheme.gov.in."

The PIB Fact Check has also found a claim as fake that said the Government of India is giving Rs 3,500 to the unemployed youth. "Claim: Under the "PM Unemployment Allowance Scheme" by the Central Government, all unemployed individuals will be given ₹3500," PIB Fact Check said in a X post. "This claim made in a shorts video on the YouTube channel “theyojanahub” is fake," it added.

