Kottayam (Kerala), Mar 13 (PTI) The Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church (MOSC) on Thursday opposed the Kerala government's decision to send a seven-member delegation to Lebanon for the consecration of Metropolitan Joseph Mor Gregorios as Catholicos of the Jacobite Syrian Church.

The Patriarch of Antioch, during his visit to Kerala last December, announced that Mor Gregorios is likely to become the next Catholicos and head of the Jacobite Syrian Church in India, as the appointment has been recommended by all the churches.

The installation ceremony will be held in Lebanon on March 25.

Addressing reporters in Kottayam, MOSC Kottayam Diocesan Metropolitan Yuhanon Mar Dioscoros criticised the move, stating that Patriarch Ignatius Aphrem II, head of the universal Syrian Orthodox Church, was conducting an installation ceremony that contradicts the fundament of the Malankara Church.

"This is an attempt to establish a parallel administration, and it is unacceptable that seven individuals, including the Law Minister, are travelling abroad at the government's expense to endorse it," he said.

Both Orthodox and Jacobite factions of the Syrian Malankara Church have been at loggerheads over various issues, including the control of churches and other institutions.

Describing the decision as a blatant affront to democratic values, the Metropolitan accused the ruling government of disregarding constitutional principles.

"Those who assumed power by pledging to uphold the Constitution are now violating the law of the land. It is especially alarming that the state's Law Minister is directly involved in this wrongdoing," he added.

The state government has approved an official visit by a delegation led by Industries Minister P Rajeeve to the Republic of Lebanon from March 23 to 26 to attend the consecration ceremony scheduled for March 25.

The delegation includes MLAs Anoop Jacob, E T Taison Master, Eldhose P Kunnappilly, Job Maichil, P V Seenijin, and Principal Secretary A PM Mohammed Haneesh.

Rajeeve defended the decision, stating that such visits have taken place in the past.

"The government has sent delegations earlier as well, and this is not a deviation from precedent and it's the decision of the government to send Law Minister or others," he told a TV channel.

The Jacobite church has not appointed the next Catholicos after the passing of Catholicos Baselios Thomas I on October 31, 2024.

However, Jacobite Church metropolitan trustee Joseph Mor Gregorios Metropolitan was appointed Malankara Metropolitan, even before the demise of Baselios Thomas I, considering the advancing age of Catholicos and the recommendations of the synod of the Jacobite Church.

The Jacobite faction lost several churches following a Supreme Court verdict a few years ago.

