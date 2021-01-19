Lucknow, Jan 18 (PTI) The services of Officer on Special Duty (OSD) in Uttar Pradesh State Medical University Gurjit Singh Kalsi have been terminated with immediate effect, an official spokesman said here on Monday.

Kalsi, who retired as director finance from the same university located in Etawah in August last year, was appointed as the OSD of the university in November 2020, he said.

Kalsi was also given honorarium prescribed as OSD. However, according to the Act of the University, no post can be created in the University except with the prior approval of the state government or by any general or special order of the state government.

The Board of Administrators, the main governing body of the university, also considered this appointment wrong.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered Kalsi's removal from the post with immediate effect, the official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)