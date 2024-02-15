New Delhi, Feb 15 (PTI) AAP chief national spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar on Thursday said other governments should "learn" from Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and take steps to address the issue of pollution.

Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters, she highlighted the various steps taken by the government in addressing the issue of pollution, including the induction of electric buses to the fleet.

Also Read | Maharashtra: Bus Operators Oppose Early Class Timings in Schools, Cite Hike in Charges and Traffic Issues.

"An honest government always finds solutions to issues while a dishonest one creates problems for people. The Arvind Kejriwal government is working to find solutions to the pollution problem. I urge all other governments to work on the lines of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and find solutions," she added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)