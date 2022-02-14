Rampur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 14 (ANI): In a veiled attack on the Samajwadi Party (SP), Union Minister for Minority Affairs, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Monday said that till now, a few people looted votes on the tunes of "communal geet par secular sangeet (secular music with communal lyrics)".

Urging people to vote in the second phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, he told the mediapersons in Rampur's Dhaniyapur, "I appeal to everyone to cast their votes. Till now, a few people looted votes on the tunes of 'communal geet par secular sangeet."

Naqvi was present at a polling booth in Rampur where he cast his vote for the second phase of Uttar Pradesh elections 2022.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Minister Jitin Prasada also cast his vote at a polling booth in Shahjahanpur for the second phase of Assembly elections.

"I can say confidently that the BJP is going to return to power in Uttar Pradesh with 300 plus seats. Trends for the first phase of the elections show that the people have voted for the BJP. Today in the second phase people will bless the BJP again on the basis of the work done by the state government," Prasada told the mediapersons.

The second phase of polling for the state Assembly polls began today.

Altogether 55 Assembly constituencies are going to the polls in the second phase covering nine districts of Saharanpur, Bijnor, Amroha, Sambhal, Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Budaun and Shahjahanpur. (ANI)

