Bastar (Chhattisgarh) [India], May 27 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Friday said that his policy is to provide direct money to people.

His remarks came during the 'Bhaint Mulakat' programme in Raipur on Friday.

"During 'Bhaint Mulakat', I've taken info about govt schemes and made announcements as per people's wishes", Baghel said.

He further added, "It's the result of our government schemes that Naxals are stepping back and people are connecting with the mainstream as our policy is to provide direct money to people".

Earlier, the Chief Minister had said that the state government is ready to hold dialogue provided Naxalites have faith in the Constitution. (ANI)

