Mumbai, Feb 17 (PTI) Outgoing Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari was given a guard of honour by an Indian Navy contingent in Raj Bhavan here on Friday.

The event was attended by state Chief Secretary Manukumar Shrivastava, Director General of Police Rajnish Seth, Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar, ACS (Protocol) Manisha Mhasikar, among others.

Koshyari prayed at the Siddhivinayak Temple at Prabhadevi on the way to the airport, from where he left for Dehradun in his home state Uttarakhand on board a special aircraft, a Raj Bhavan release informed.

Ramesh Bais, who was appointed Maharashtra governor in place of Koshyari, will take charge at 12:40pm on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis met Koshyari.

