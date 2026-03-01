Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], March 1 (ANI): The three-day Vasantotsav concluded on Sunday at Lok Bhawan in Dehradun. Over the course of the festival, a large number of visitors enjoyed the natural beauty of flowers along with various cultural and competitive events.

This year, IIT Roorkee secured first place by winning awards in 13 categories, while ONGC secured second place with awards in four categories. A total of 161 prizes were distributed across 54 sub-categories under 15 main categories during the festival. The Governor, Lieutenant General Gurmit Singh (Retd.), and Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami presented awards to the winners of flower exhibition competitions, rangoli contests, children's painting competitions, photography competitions, and other categories, according to a release.

For the first time, the Governor's Award was introduced at Vasantotsav-2026 to recognise outstanding farmers, women farmers, and young farmers innovating through startups. In the category of outstanding farmers, Deepak Gadiya from Bageshwar district secured first place, Kapil Sharma from Rudraprayag district secured second place, and Shubham Singh from Pithoragarh district secured third place.

In the women farmers category, Radha Rana from Champawat district secured first place, Kavita Mehra from Almora district secured second place, and Shanti Juyal from Pauri Garhwal district secured third place. In the category of leading young farmers innovating through startups, Devendra Singh Chauhan from Tehri district secured first place, Pankaj Mehta from Nainital district secured second place, and Ujjwal Saini from Haridwar district secured third place, according to a release.

The closing ceremony was further enhanced by melodious performances from the pipe bands of the Indian Military Academy (IMA) and the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), which were thoroughly enjoyed and appreciated by the audience.

On the occasion, the Governor remarked that the happiness and satisfaction visible on the faces of nearly 350,000 visitors over the three days was the greatest success of the event. He stated that the core spirit of Vasantotsav-2026 was to promote positivity, balance, and creativity within individuals through flowers. He highlighted that research-based stalls set up by the Horticulture Department demonstrated how flowers can contribute to health, mental balance, and overall well-being.

Emphasising innovation as the most important mantra toward achieving the vision of "Developed India 2047," the Governor noted that each stall and presentation at the festival reflected new thinking and creativity. He praised the rhythmic yoga performances, yoga presentations by specially-abled children, Wushu demonstrations, and various cultural programs. He also commended the stalls set up by women self-help groups, stating that the women of Uttarakhand are playing an inspiring role in advancing self-reliance.

In his address, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that Vasantotsav is not merely a cultural event but a celebration of Uttarakhand's natural wealth, agricultural strength, and emerging green economy. He noted that the spring season conveys a message of positive energy and spiritual joy through nature's adornment. The vibrant colours and fragrances of the flowers displayed at Lok Bhawan symbolise the state's rich biodiversity. He also appreciated the Governor's discipline, patriotism, and visionary leadership, stating that under his guidance, the state continues to progress steadily on the path of development.

The Chief Minister emphasised that a combination of traditional knowledge and modern innovation can help local products gain distinct recognition in national and international markets. He praised the efforts of self-help groups, women, and youth, describing them as strong steps toward building a self-reliant Uttarakhand.

He further stated that commercial floriculture is currently being carried out across approximately 656 hectares in the state, emerging as a low-cost, high-income opportunity for farmers. The state government is encouraging farmers through initiatives such as a comprehensive flower policy, exemption from mandi fees, marketing support, and beekeeping subsidies. To enhance farmers' income, new policies worth approximately Rs 1,200 crore have been implemented, including the Apple Policy, Kiwi Policy, State Millet Mission and Dragon Fruit Policy. Under these schemes, up to 80 per cent subsidy is being provided to promote horticulture development. (ANI)

