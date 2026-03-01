Pune (Maharashtra) [India] March 1 (ANI): Sixth seed Federico Cina saved five match points to edge past Britain's Felix Gill to win the MahaOpen ATP Challenger 75 Men's Tennis Championship.

The Italian secured his maiden Challenger title with a 6-3, 5-7, 7-6 (1) win at the Shiv Chhatrapati Kreeda Sankul, Mhalunge Balewadi Tennis Stadium on Sunday, as per a press release.

Also Read | UCL 2025-26: Real Madrid Coach Alvaro Arbelo Remains Uncertain About Kylian Mbappe’s Availability For Round of 16 Clash Against Manchester City.

The tournament is being organised by Maharashtra State Lawn Tennis Association (MSLTA) in association with the Department of Sports and Youth Services, Government of Maharashtra, PCMC, PMC and PMDTA, and was sponsored by the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA).

In a thrilling contest lasting 2 hours and 29 minutes, Cina held his nerve in the decisive tie-break to prevail 6-3, 5-7, 7-6(1). The Italian looked in control after taking the opening set 6-3 with aggressive baseline play and solid serving. However, Gill fought back strongly in the second set, breaking at a crucial stage to level the match at one set apiece.

Also Read | Arsenal vs Chelsea Premier League 2025-26 Free Live Streaming Online.

The third set witnessed high-quality rallies and intense baseline exchanges, with neither player willing to concede ground. Sina was down five times on his serve at 5-6 with his back to the wall and facing match points, but he valiantly fought his way back every time to disappoint Felix in front of a capacity crowd backing him.

He held on to force a third-set tie-break in which the 18-year-old Cina, a native of Palermo, raised his level remarkably, dominating the breaker 7-1 to seal the championship in commanding fashion.

The singles champion was awarded the trophy, USD 17,000 and 75 ATP ranking points, while the runner-up received the trophy, USD 9,600 and 40 ATP ranking points.

The prizes were presented by Prithviraj B.P, Additional Municipal Commissioner of the Pune Municipal Corporation, along with Prashant Sutar, President MSLTA, Sunder Iyer, Hon. Secretary MSLTA, Rajiv Desai, Joint Secretary MSLTA, and ATP Supervisor Rogerio Santos. Referee Leena Nageshkar was also present on the occasion. Results: Singles Final: Federico Cina [6] (ITA) bt Felix Gill (GBR) 6-3, 5-7, 7-6 (1). (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)