New Delhi, Feb 14 (PTI) Over 1.5 crore adolescents in the 15-18 years age group nationwide are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Monday.

"Young India is fighting the pandemic with full vigour. Over 1.5 crore youngsters between the 15-18 age group are fully vaccinated now," the minister tweeted.

Also Read | Manipur Assembly Elections 2022: Congress Releases List of 30-Star Campaigners; Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi to Campaign.

Over 70 per cent of beneficiaries in the same age group have received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine so far, according to Union Health Ministry data.

According to the Registrar General of India (RGI), the estimated population of beneficiaries in the age group of 15-18 years is 7.4 crores for 2021-22.

Also Read | COVID-19: Sharing is No More Caring, Say Delhi Teachers to Students as Schools Reopen for Classes Nursery to Class 8.

Vaccination of children in the age group of 15-18 years began from January 3, 2022 across the country.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)