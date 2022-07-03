New Delhi, Jul 3 (PTI) The Kejriwal government's Rojgar Bazaar portal has successfully provided jobs to over 10 lakh people of Delhi in two years, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Sunday.

According to an official statement, the portal has come as a huge relief for the people of Delhi in the aftermath of the pandemic and the subsequent loss of livelihood.

The Rojgar Bazaar portal was launched by the Delhi government on July 27, 2020 to help entry-level and blue-collar job seekers connect with employers.

As per official data, in the nearly two years since the launch of the portal till June 30, 2022, a total of 10,21,303 verified jobs across 32 employment categories have been generated in Delhi.

These jobs have been generated by 19,402 employers, the statement said.

Rojgar Bazaar portal deploys a stringent verification process to ensure no fake jobs are posted. Each new job posted is individually verified and only after that are the jobs posted on the portal.

Sisodia said the Delhi government was fully committed to providing employment to the unemployed in national capital.

"The official figures from Rojgar Bazaar show that over 10 lakh jobs have been generated in Delhi in the past two years. Everyone will see very soon how Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal lives up to his promise of providing another 20 lakh jobs in Delhi as announced in our Rozgaar Budget this year. The Delhi government believes in public welfare and will never forsake the people's interest," Sisodia said in the statement.

The statement said the top four sectors where new jobs have been created are sales, marketing, business development; back office, data entry; customer support, tele caller; and delivery fleets.

Delhi Government carries out sample surveys of employers to get their feedback on placements through which they have confirmed that they have been able to hire people for jobs posted on Rozgar Bazaar, the statement said.

According to the data, 15.24 lakh job seekers are registered on Rozgar Bazaar as on June 30, 2022.

The portal tracks active connections initiated through phone calls, whatsapp etc. between job-seekers and job providers.

Data showed that over 53 lakh such connections have been made until June 30, 2022, the statement said.

It said the Kejriwal government was all set to launch the Rozgar Bazaar 2.0 portal that will be the first of its kind digital job matching platform for entry-level jobs in India.

"Building on the successes of Rojgar Bazaar 1.0 portal, the new portal will provide artificial intelligence-based job matching services, as well as, end-to-end skill development and employment-related services to the youth of Delhi on a single platform," the statement said.

