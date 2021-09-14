Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], September 14 (ANI): More than 1,000 cases of malnutrition among children were reported in the Indore district of Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday.

"There are 1,115 such children. We will bring them out of malnutrition in three months and will take the necessary steps to prevent this in future. Training will be given to pregnant women at Panchayat, block-level to raise awareness about good nutrition," said Indore District Collector Manish Singh.

While speaking to ANI, Indore Chief Medical Health Officer BS Setya said, "District administration has held several meetings on the issue. Children of Grade 3 or 4 malnutrition will be identified and if needed they will be shifted to Nutritional Rehabilitation Centre where they will be treated for 14 days and after coming out of malnutrition follow up check will be done after every two weeks. Malnutrition is generally more in rural areas and will be brought under control". (ANI)

