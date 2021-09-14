Ujjain, September 14: A minor school girl allegedly jumped to death from a hotel room on the third floor in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain district. The incident took place on Sunday night allegedly after a fight with her boyfriend. Notably, the deceased’s boyfriend is also a minor. At the time of the incident, the boy’s friend was also present in the room when the girl fell to death. The teenage girl was reportedly missing fromm home since September 4.

According to a report published in The Times of India, the fight erupted between the 15-year-old girl and her boyfriend over a social media post. After the dispute, the girl jumped from the hotel room. Reportedly, both the minors posed as a married couple to get a room in the hotel. Mumbai: 16-Year-Old Girl Dies By Suicide By Consuming Poison Following Spat With Brother Over Playing Video Game.

The police have accessed the CCTV footage, in which, girl’s fatal fall was captured. The deceased’s boyfriend and the manager of the hotel have been booked under section 305 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for abetment to suicide of a minor. Both were arrested by the police. The boy is just two months short of 18 years, reported TOI. Mumbai: 15-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Dies by Suicide by Jumping Off Terrace in Dadar; Case Registered.

The boy doubted the girl of having a relationship with another guy. This led to a fight between the two. The girl jumped from the hotel room after her boyfriend allegedly slapped her. “We have collected CCTV footage and recorded statements of pilgrims staying at the hotel to establish that the boy slapped the girl after a heated argument, and she jumped off the roof,” reported the media house quoting SP Satyendra Shukla as saying.

Notably, the case has not been registered against the minor accused’s friend, who was present in the room, as there was no evidence against him. The police said that more charges could be added during further investigation.

