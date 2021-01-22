New Delhi, Jan 22 (PTI) Over 12.7 lakh healthcare workers have received COVID-19 vaccine jabs in the country till the evening of the seventh day of the nationwide immunisation as per a provisional report, the Union Health Ministry said on Friday.

It said that on Friday, 2,28,563 beneficiaries were vaccinated till 6 pm through 6,230 sessions, while adding that the final report would be completed by late in the night.

"The COVID-19 vaccination programme was conducted successfully on the seventh day of the countrywide massive exercise," the ministry said.

"The cumulative number of healthcare workers vaccinated against COVID-19 has surpassed 12.7 lakh (12,72,097) (till 6 pm today) through 24,397 sessions, as per the provisional report," it said.

According to the ministry, 267 cases of adverse effect after vaccination (AEFI) have been reported till 6 pm on the seventh day of the vaccination drive.

Since the launch of the nationwide anti-coronavirus vaccination drive, over 1,110 AEFI's have been reported till now.

The total number of beneficiaries who have been vaccinated till 6 pm Friday since the drive was rolled out include 1,27,726 in Andhra Pradesh, 63,620 in Bihar, 46,970 in Kerala, 1,82,503 in Karnataka, 38,278 in Madhya Pradesh, 46,825 in Tamil Nadu, 18,844 in Delhi, 42,395 in Gujarat and 80,542 in West Bengal, according to the provisional report.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)