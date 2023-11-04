Aizawl (Mizoram) [India], November 4 (ANI): As many as 1,276 polling stations have been prepared for the Mizoram Assembly elections, the Chief Electoral Officer for the state, Madhup Vyas said on Friday.

Vyas, while speaking to ANI, talked about the preparations done by the poll body for the elections scheduled for November 7.

He also said that the poll body in the state is 'prepared' for the upcoming elections.

"Preparations are going as per the schedule which has been prescribed by the ECI. We are all prepared for polling on November 7. We have prepared 1,276 polling stations. We have provided all the assured minimum facilities...The voters' list was finalised as per the second special summary revision...We have 174 candidates contesting for 40 assembly seats," Vyas said.

Mizoram is one of the five states undergoing assembly elections. Polls will be held in Mizoram on November 7 and the counting of votes will be done on December 3.

In a 40-member Mizoram assembly, the Mizo National Front bagged 26 seats with a vote share of 37.8 per cent to emerge victorious in the 2018 polls. The Congress secured five seats and the BJP won one seat. (ANI)

