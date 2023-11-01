Aizawl, November 1: With the Mizoram Assembly Election 2023 approaching, the political scenario in the state is set for a dramatic showdown between the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) and the Congress. The upcoming polls, scheduled for November 7, are being closely observed. The MNF, led by Chief Minister Zoramthanga, is vying for a second consecutive term, pitting their seasoned leader against Congress's Lalsanglura Ralte in the crucial Aizawl East-I constituency.

Notably, Aizawl East-I has been a traditionally significant stronghold for both parties, intensifying the stakes for the upcoming polls. This election is expected to shape the dynamics of Mizoram's political landscape, given the historical significance of the seat and the fierce competition between the two prominent parties.

Candidates for Aizawl East-I Constituency

Zoramthanga (MNF)

A veteran leader in Mizoram politics, Zoramthanga has been serving as the Chief Minister of the state since 2018. Representing the Mizo National Front, he has been a prominent figure in Mizoram's political history, having previously held key ministerial positions. Known for his commitment to Mizo nationalism, Zoramthanga has a long-standing presence in the Aizawl East-I constituency, with this election marking a pivotal moment in his political career.

Lalsanglura Ralte (Congress)

Lalsanglura Ralte, representing the Congress party, stands as the opposition candidate in Aizawl East-I. He is taking on the incumbent Chief Minister to regain a constituency that has historically shifted between different political parties. In the last Assembly elections, Zoramthanga defeated Congress by a slender margin of just 2,656 votes, setting the stage for a closely-watched rematch.

Election Schedule for Mizoram Assembly Election 2023

The Mizoram Assembly Election 2023 is set to take place on November 7, with the counting of votes scheduled for December 3, announced by the Election Commission of India. As the state prepares for the electoral battle, various political parties, including the MNF, Zoram People's Movement (ZPM), and Congress, have intensified their efforts to secure support and sway voters in their favour.

