New Delhi [India], October 13 (ANI): As many as 13,25,399 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, informed the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Wednesday.

As per information shared by the research body, the total samples tested for the presence of the COVID-19 virus mounted to 58,63,63,442.

Meanwhile, India on Tuesday reported 14,313 new COVID-19 cases with over 11 lakh tests conducted across the country. (ANI)

