Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 3 (ANI): Around 15,000 doctors across Madhya Pradesh have launched an indefinite strike from Wednesday demanding the implementation of the DACP (Dynamic Assured Career Progression) scheme.

The protesting doctors claimed that they put their demands before the state government several times, but the government was not accepting their demands.

Also Read | Hailstorm Hits Rajasthan: MeT Department Issues Orange Alert After Severe Hailstorm Batters Northern Parts of State.

As a result of which they went on strike.

The doctors have also stopped the emergency health services in the state.

Also Read | Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: BJP Looted Rs 1.5 Lakh Crore From State, Says Congress Leader Priyanka Gandhi in Vijayapura.

General Secretary of Madhya Pradesh Medical Officer Association Dr Ritesh Tawar said, "We had called off our earlier agitation after Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's assurance. After this, a high-level committee was formed through which some points were agreed upon to which the administrative officers and office bearers of our union agreed. Instead of issuing orders on those points, we are being cheated by making changes in those points. So, we request the Chief Minister to intervene in the matter and issue orders on those agreed points immediately."

When asked about the government claiming that 95% of their demands have been fulfilled, Dr Tawar said, "It is not so. During our earlier conversation, the administrative officials agreed on some points and we showed our consent on some points. We all agreed on a common agenda. If we talk about DACP (promotion scheme) then, the time interval is not according to the Government of India, it has been increased. It is not acceptable to the medical community."

Implementation of DACP is the main issue for the strike. The government is talking about not giving the benefit of DACP to those doctors who are posted in the village. They do not have proper facilities, they are staying away from their families and work throughout the month. Even after this, if they are being deprived of a promotion policy, then it is totally wrong and that is why they are standing here, Dr Tawar said.

He added that about 15000 doctors across the state were on strike, in which apart from the Health Department, Medical Education Department, Junior Doctor Association, Contractual Doctor Association and Madhya Pradesh Medical Doctor Association were involved in it. The emergency facilities were also stopped from Wednesday.

When asked about the government saying doctors should understand the pain of patients, he said, 'We understand the pain of the patients. The doctors have always been sensitive and the doctors never want anything bad to happen to their patients. But the government should think more than us because we have not announced any sudden movement. They were informed in advance, the government should have already taken a decision on it so that such a situation should not take place."

Responding to the question asked about the government saying that the strike is unethical and action might be taken, he said, "It is wrong, where will we go to address our demands, we will speak to the government. If the government ignores us and shows a dictatorial attitude, then the administration should think something. We are ready for whatever action the government would take."

On the other hand, medical education minister, Vishwas Sarang said, "We are continuously communicating to the doctors. Earlier also, we accepted all their demands. During the previous agitation, we formed a committee and all their demands have been accepted by the committee. There is no such demand which has not been accepted and especially demand related to medical education has been fully accepted."

"The demand of the Health Department has also been accepted, there is a slight problem in only one demand. In DACP also there is demand for giving 4th grade, but with 3rd-grade pay, arrangements have been made so that the doctor can get the full benefit of it. There is no problem, I think the government has done everything from its side, we request the doctor not to go on strike. Apart from this, if there is any issue, we are ready to communicate with them," Sarang added.

Nonetheless, the government has made alternative arrangements to attend to the patients. Collaboration with the private hospital has been done. AYUSH doctors and contractual doctors are giving their services to patients. But he wants the doctor to not strike and get back to work, the minister added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)