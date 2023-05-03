Vijayapura, May 3: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi on Wednesday alleged that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) looted Rs 1.5 lakh crore from Karnataka in the last three and a half years. While addressing a public meeting at Indi, Vijayapura, the Congress leader said, "In the last three and a half years, they (BJP) have looted Rs 1.5 lakh crore from Karnataka."

She added, "With the amount of money they looted, you could have built 100 AIIMS hospitals, 30,000 smart classrooms and houses for 30 lakh poor people. Today they cannot talk about your issues in front of you, so every day they raise some new issue which has no meaning for your development." Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Steps Down From Vehicle, Brings Sanitation Worker and Congress Supporter K Rani With Her for Campaigning in Chintamani (Watch Video).

Earlier on Tuesday, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra took a jibe at BJP saying that the saffron party is stealing democracy and urged the people to cast their votes in favour of the grand old party.

Addressing a public rally in poll-bound Karnataka, Priyanka Gandhi said, "Nowadays, there are various types of thieves in the country, some steal from houses...now, some thieves 'who steal the governments' have also come, they are stealing the democracy...stop them...." Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: Priyanka Gandhi Holds Roadshow in Krishnarajanagara, Urges People To Vote for Congress (Watch Video).

On Sunday, Priyanka Gandhi held a roadshow in Jamakhandi Kudachi, Belagavi to campaign for the Congress party ahead of the Karnataka Assembly Polls.

On May 2, Congress released its manifesto for the Karnataka Assembly elections. The Karnataka assembly elections will be held in a single phase on May 10, with the counting of votes scheduled on May 13.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)