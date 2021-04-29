New Delhi [India], April 29 (ANI): The Central government has provided nearly 16.16 crore doses of Covid vaccines to States and Union Territories (UTs) free of cost so far, and more than 20 lakh additional doses will be received by the states/UTs in the next three days," said the ministry of health on Thursday.

"Government of India has so far provided nearly 16.16 crore vaccine doses (16,16,86,140) to States and UTs free of cost. Of this, the total consumption including wastages is 15,10,77,933 doses. More than 20 lakh (20,48,890) vaccine doses will be received in addition by the states and UTs within the next three days," it said.

According to the health ministry, over one crore COVID vaccine doses (1,06,08,207) are still available with the states and UTs to be administered.

As per the health ministry data, Delhi has received 38,40,710 doses and the total consumption has been 32, 77,716 whereas Uttar Pradesh has received 1,37,96,780 doses and the total consumption, including wastage, is 1,26,16,121.

The ministry further said that there have been some media reports recently quoting some Maharashtra State Government officials pointing out that the vaccines in the State are finished thereby adversely impacting the vaccination drive in the state.

"It is clarified that the total COVID vaccine doses received by Maharashtra as on April 28, 2021 (at 8 am) are 1,63,62,470. Of this, the total consumption including wastage (0.22 per cent) was 1,56,12,510. Balance of 7,49,960vaccine doses is still available with the state for administration to the eligible population groups," the ministry said.

Furthermore, 20,48,890 doses of the COVID vaccine are in the pipeline for delivery in the next three days.

"Government of India has been at the forefront of the fight against the COVID19 pandemic. Along with Test, Track, Treat and COVID Appropriate Behaviour, vaccination is a crucial pillar of the five-point strategy of Government of India to fight the pandemic," it added.

The Liberalised and Accelerated Phase-3 Strategy of Covid-19 Vaccination will be implemented from 1st May 2021. Registration for the new eligible population groups has started on Wednesday. Potential beneficiaries can either register directly on CoWIN portal (cowin.gov.in) or through the Aarogya Setu app. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)