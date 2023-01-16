Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], January 15 (ANI): More than 1,600 birds were rescued with kite thread injuries and brought to Jivdaya Charitable Trust between January 1 and January 15 by volunteers during the festival of Uttarayan in Ahmedabad, said trust officials.

More than 1600 birds have been brought to the Jivdaya Charitable Trust from January 1 to 15, out of which 455 birds were injured and brought on January 14 and more than 200 on January 15 till 3 pm with injuries from kite threads.

"On 14th January we treated 455 injured birds and today, we have already treated more than 200 birds till 3:00 pm, which makes the total number of injured birds above 1600. We have more than 130 operational - Operation Theatres here where we are treating the birds," said Sumit Gurbani, an official of the trust while speaking to ANI.

This time there is a rise in the cases of birds being injured as compared to last couple of years, he added.

Around 400-500 people at the Trust work for three months to save the birds. There are more than 100 doctors who come from across the country as well as from abroad, who voluntarily serve at the trust and operate the birds. The trust has more than 200 volunteers and over 80 full-time employees.

Dr Danielle, a veterinary doctor specializing in avian medicine and surgery from UK said, "I came to India specially for two weeks to operate the birds being injured due to the kite threads, as operating the birds is my speciality."

Gurbani requested people to avoid flying kites before 9:00 am and after 5:00 pm as it is the time when birds go and come after searching for food. (ANI)

