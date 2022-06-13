New Delhi, June 13 (PTI) Over 1,600 job offers were made by different companies to graduating students of the Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University during a three-day placement drive organised last month, the Delhi government said in a statement on Monday.

Over 1,500 graduating students of different disciplines, including electrical, mechanical, computer, electronics and communication engineering, and business application, attended the 'Job Utsav' in May.

Also Read | Six Named Accused Are Under Medical Treatment. They Are – Shahnawaz, Mohd Usman, Mohd … – Latest Tweet by ANI.

Over 26 companies, including Bajaj Motors, Caparo Maruti, Hindustan Unilever, LG Electronics, Paramount Surgimed, JTEKT, Policy Bazaar and Knorr-Bremse took part in the placement drive organised in partnership with Nandi Foundation, according to the statement noted.

"This was the first time a job and apprenticeship fair was organised. The students have done exceptional in their interviews. I'm happy to share that over 1,600 jobs and offers have been made to the participating students.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: Curfew Lifted From Doda, Except Bhaderwah Town.

"This was only the first of many. We are aligning our partnerships and will leave no stone unturned to ensure maximum support to our students to get the best placements," said Prof. Neharika Vohra, the vice-chancellor of DSEU.

According to the government statement, the 'Job Utsav' was organised to give an opportunity to students who could not find a placement at the campus level.

"We have students of varied domains skilled with first-hand experience and there is a market looking for such skilled employees. All we did was create a bridge for them to meet," said Prof. Rihan Khan Suri, the Pro-Vice-Chancellor of DSEU.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)