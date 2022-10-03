New Delhi, Oct 3 (PTI) The Delimitation Committee has received over 1,700 suggestions and objections on the draft report on the delimitation of wards in Delhi, officials said on Monday.

An official privy of the developments said the last date to submit the suggestions and objections on the draft report was October 3. The committee had put the draft report in public domain on September 13.

Also Read | #MahatmaGandhi Sculpture at Chaoyang Park in Beijing Has Become a Symbol of Friendship B/w … – Latest Tweet by DD News.

The official said apart from political parties, suggestions were also received from Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) and the general public.

"After publication of public notice on September 13, approximately 1,720 suggestions and objections have been received till 5pm on October 3. These include suggestions from the general public, political parties, RWAs and NGOs relating to either changing the ward boundaries or name changing," an official involved in the process of delimitation of municipal wards said.

Also Read | Credit Quality of India Inc Strengthens in April-September 2022, Says ICRA.

"These suggestions are being considered and will be disposed off according to guidelines, thereby setting in motion the process of issuance of final delimitation order by the central government," the official said.

The Ministry of Home Affairs had in July set up a three-member panel for a fresh delimitation of the municipal wards in Delhi that will pave the way for the first civic polls since the reunification of the city's three corporations.

The panel comprises Delhi State Election Commissioner Vijay Dev as its chairman, Joint Secretary in the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs Pankaj Kumar Singh and Additional Commissioner of Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) Randhir Sahay.

The central government has fixed the total number of seats in MCD at 250 from the existing 272.

The total number of seats reserved for Scheduled Castes members in the MCD in proportion to their numbers is fixed at 42.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)