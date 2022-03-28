New Delhi, Mar 28 (PTI) The total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 183.49 crore on Monday, the Union health ministry said.

More than 22 lakh vaccine doses had been administered till 7 pm on Monday, it said.

Over 1.35 crore (1,35,00,862) vaccine doses have been administered in the 12-14 age group, the ministry said.

So far, more than 2.27 crore (2,27,18,612) precaution doses have been given to healthcare workers, frontline workers and those aged above 60, it said.

The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late night.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 last year with healthcare workers getting inoculated in the first phase. Vaccination of frontline workers started from February 2.

The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination commenced on March 1 for people aged over 60 and those aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions.

India launched vaccination for all people aged above 45 from April 1. The government then decided to expand its vaccination drive by allowing everyone above the age of 18 to be inoculated against the viral disease from May 1.

The next phase of vaccination commenced from January 3 this year for adolescents in the 15-18 age group.

India began administering precaution doses of COVID-19 vaccines to healthcare and frontline workers and those aged 60 and above with comorbidities from January 10.

The country began inoculating children in the 12-14 age group from March 16.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)