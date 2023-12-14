New Delhi, Dec 14 (PTI) Around 2.35 lakh pilgrims visited the Gurudwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan through the Kartarpur corridor since its inauguration in November 2019, the government informed the Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

In November 2019, India and Pakistan threw open the Kartarpur corridor linking Dera Baba Sahib in Gurdaspur in India with the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur, in a historic people-to-people initiative.

Also Read | Parliament Security My Responsibility, Says Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla Amid Opposition's Demand for Statement From Amit Shah on Security Breach Issue.

"Since its inauguration on November 9, 2019, the Sri Kartarpur Sahib Corridor has been used by around 2,35,000 pilgrims to visit Gurudwara Sri Darbar Sahib Kartarpur," Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said, replying to a question.

"The Sri Kartarpur Sahib corridor remains functional on all seven days of the week," he said.

Also Read | Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Eidgah Dispute: Allahabad High Court Approves Survey of Shahi Eidgah Masjid Complex.

According to details provided by the minister, 1,002 applications seeking to visit the Sikh shrine through the Kartarpur Sahib corridor were rejected in 2021, while the number was 8,309 in 2022.

In 2023 (till December 4), a total of 7,332 applications were rejected, he added.

Muraleedharan said representations have been received to make the visit to the gurudwara through the Kartarpur corridor passport-free.

"However, the bilateral agreement signed between India and Pakistan on October 24, 2019 mandates that pilgrims shall travel on valid passport," he added.

"The government of India has consistently urged the government of Pakistan that in deference to the wishes of the pilgrims, it should not levy any fee or charge on the pilgrims who visit Gurudwara Sri Darbar Sahib Kartarpur through the corridor," he said.

The minister said Pakistan, however, continues to levy USD 20 on every pilgrim for each visit.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)