Lucknow, July 3: As many as 20,73,540 candidates will appear for the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission Preliminary Eligibility Test (UPSSSC PET) 2021 set to take place on August 20 amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Pravir Kumar, Chairperson of the UPSSSC, candidates will appear for the exam across all 75 districts of the state. In a notification, Kumar said that one of the most critical issues is the selection of suitable Examination Centres and only those exams centres that have a clean record and background will be identified. For this, division-wise meetings will be held between July 7 and 9.

The exams will be held by following protocols against COVID-19. Around 30,000 Group C posts are expected to be filled in the state. Officials said that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had approved the UPSSSC decision concerning exams. JMI Admission 2021: Application Deadline for UG, PG & Diploma Courses Extended, Candidates Can Now Apply Till July 10.

According to UPSSSC notification, the examination will be held on August 20 in two shifts and details concerning admit cards will be issued on the commission's website later.

