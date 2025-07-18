New Delhi, Jul 18 (PTI) More than 20 schools in Delhi on Friday received bomb threats, triggering panic among the students and their parents.

Delhi Police and other quick-response authorities have launched search and evacuation operations, an official said.

This is the fourth such day this week when schools in the capital received bomb threats.

Police, along with bomb disposal and dog squads, and the fire department are rushing to the different schools and initiating the evacuation process.

So far, bomb threats have been received at Summerfield International School in South Delh, Maxfort Junior School and Guru Nanak School in Pitampura, St Thomas School, GD Goenka School and Dwarka International School in Dwarka, Richmond School in Paschim Vihar and six schools in Rohini — MRG School in Sector 3, Delhi Public School, Sovereign Public School and Heritage Public School in Sector 24, INT Public School in Sector 9, Abhinav Public School in Sector 3.

Former Delhi Chief Minister Atishi has slammed the BJP over the matter.

"More than 20 schools have received bomb threats today! Think of the trauma that children, parents and teachers would be going through.

"BJP controls all 4-engines of governance in Delhi, and is yet not able to provide any safety or security to our children! Shocking!" she said in a post on X.

On Thursday, multiple security agencies conducted mock drills at 10 locations to assess their readiness for any emergency.

