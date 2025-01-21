Chaibasa (Jharkhand), Jan 21 (PTI) Over 20 IEDs and more than 50 gelatine sticks were recovered by security personnel from a forest in West Singhbhum district on Tuesday during an anti-Naxal operation, a senior police officer said.

A total of 21 IEDs were recovered from the forest near Serengda village and defused by a bomb disposal squad on the spot, Superintendent of Police Ashutosh Shekhar said.

Besides, 55 pieces of gelatine sticks were seized from the area and destroyed, he said.

The IEDs were planted by suspected CPI (Maoist) members to target security personnel engaged in the anti-Naxal operation, he said.

The district police have been carrying out a massive combing operation for the last few months, following inputs about the presence of top Maoist leaders in core Kolhan area of West Singhbhum, the officer said.

Earlier this month, a minor girl was killed and a woman suffered injuries in an IED explosion in Jaraikela area of the district.

The girl had gone to pluck leaves in Radhabeda forest near Tiriposi village when she accidentally stepped on the landmine, which exploded, police said.

