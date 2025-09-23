Tonk (Rajasthan) [India], September 23 (ANI): At least 20 to 25 passengers were injured after a Rajasthan Roadways bus overturned near Taran village on the Tonk-Sawai Madhopur road in Tonk on Tuesday, police said.

Sadar Police Officer Jaymal Singh said that the bus was travelling from Sawai Madhopur to Jaipur when the accident occurred.

Speaking to the reporters, Jaymal Singh said, "This was a bus of Rajasthan Roadways going from Sawai Madhopur to Jaipur... Nearly 20-25 people were injured and are undergoing treatment. Some of them are serious..."

The exact cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained.

Further information on the incident is still awaited. (ANI)

