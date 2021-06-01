New Delhi, Jun 1 (PTI) The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 21.83 crore, the Union health ministry said on Tuesday.

It said 9,50,401 people in the age group of 18-44 years received their first dose and 15,467 their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday.

Cumulatively, 2,13,01,448 people across the country have received their first dose and 39,282 their second dose since the start of phase three of the vaccination drive, the ministry said.

Bihar, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal have administered to more than 10 lakh beneficiaries in the 18-44 years age group the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, it said.

The total of 21,83,58,591 includes 98,98,617 healthcare workers (HCWs) who have taken their first dose and 68,02,675 HCWs who have taken their second dose, and 1,57,54,583 frontline workers (FLWs) who have received their first dose and 85,54,588 FLWs who have received their second dose.

Besides them, 6,71,54,837 and 1,08,57,683 beneficiaries aged 45 to 60 years have been administered the first dose and second dose respectively, while 5,91,30,042 and 1,88,64,836 beneficiaries above 60 years have taken the first and the second dose, respectively, it said.

As on day-137 of the vaccination drive, total 22,08,941 vaccine doses were given, the ministry said.

It said 19,45,581 beneficiaries were vaccinated for the first dose and 2,63,360 beneficiaries received the second dose of vaccine, according to the provisional report till 7 pm. Final reports would be completed for the day by late night, the ministry said.

The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level, the ministry underlined.

